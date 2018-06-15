Gaya horror! Goons gang-rape woman, daughter after tying husband to tree, 20 detained so far

In a shocking incident reported from Gaya district, a woman (45) was allegedly gang-raped by a gang of nine men while her husband was made to watch the heinous crime. According to media reports, their daughter, 14, was also gang-raped by the criminals. Police said that the crime took place in the jurisdiction of Konch police station on Wednesday evening.

Police said that so far 20 people have been detained in connection with the crime. The incident took place when the family was going to from Guraru to their village on a bike. Police said that they were waylaid by a group of nine goons. They also snatched Rs 2,000 cash and some jewellery before tying the man to a tree.

Police said that three of the nine criminals took turns to sexually assault the man’s wife and daughter and made him watch the crime. Later they escaped from the incident site. Police said that out of 20 detained persons, two have been identified by the victims and assured that culprits of the crime will be brought to the book.

“The man was tied to a tree while his wife was allegedly gang-raped in Gaya’s Konch on June 13. The couple’s daughter was also accompanying them. We have detained 20 men in this regard, out of which 2 have been identified. Further probe is underway,” Gaya SSP Rajiv Mishra said.

“Six of the nine criminals were masked. The victims have identified two offenders. A manhunt was on to nab the other culprits,” he added.

Police said that the woman was brought to Gaya for medical examination. She is the mother of four kids. During investigation, police said that it was found that the same gang had earlier robbed two other bikers passing through the area.

Meanwhile, Konch SHO Rajiv Ranjan Singh has been suspended from his duty following the incident.