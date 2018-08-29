Gautam Navlakha slams his arrest as ‘political ploy’ by government to target dissent

The Nehru Enclave residence of the activist has been heavily barricaded with no outsider being allowed inside the premises.(Reuters)

Heavy security was deployed outside activist Gautam Navlakha’s residence following the Delhi High Court order to confine him at his residence after being arrested by the Maharashtra Police for alleged unlawful activities. The Nehru Enclave residence of the activist has been heavily barricaded with no outsider being allowed inside the premises. Several media vans have been stationed outside his residence as the Delhi High Court verdict on his plea is awaited at 2.15 pm.

Passersby were curious to know what was happening inside the residence as they saw media vans parked in the area. Sources said Pune Police personnel in plainclothes have also been stationed outside his residence while the Delhi Police is involved in providing security to him. Six police personnel, including a woman constable of the Delhi Police, were present inside his residence. The Delhi High Court had yesterday directed that Navlakha should not be taken away from Delhi till it hears the matter as specific allegations against him were unclear as the documents were in Marathi.

A bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Vinod Goel was informed by Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi, appearing for the Maharashtra Police, that the documents to be translated from Marathi to English will be provided to Navlakha’s counsel positively by 12 pm. Advocate Nithya Ramakrishnan, appearing for Navlakha, said the matter could be heard tomorrow.

The court, however, said it will hear the matter at 2:15 pm. The Maharashtra Police wanted to take Navlakha to Pune in connection with an FIR lodged there following an event — ‘Elgaar Parishad’ (conclave) — held there on December 31 last year that triggered violence at Koregaon-Bhima village in the state. Several penal provisions under the IPC, including promoting enmity between classes, as well as provisions of terrorist acts, conspiracy and being part of a terror group under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act have been invoked against Navlakha. Left-wing activists, including Varavara Rao and Sudha Bhardwaj, were also arrested yesterday as the Maharashtra Police carried out searches at multiple places in several states, including Delhi, on the residences of people suspected to have Maoist links.