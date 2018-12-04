Gautam Gambhir retires, #ThankYouGambhir becomes #1 Twitter trend – Check top 5 innings by the aggressive opener

Gambhir was one of the best batsmen in India and had played key innings in two world cup finals. (Reuters)

Gautam Gambhir — the man who steered India to victory in two World Cup finals announced his retirement on Tuesday. He will play his last competitive match on Thursday in the Ranji Trophy. Announcing his decision, Gambhir in an emotional video message said: “The next Ranji Trophy game against Andhra will be my last day in the sun. It is coming to an end where it all started at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground.”

Gambhir has been out of India’s playing XI for quite some time. He played his last ODI against England at Dharamsala in 2013. Revealing what he went through during these times, the ace opener said: “The thought has been with me day and night. It has traveled with me on flights like an irritable excess baggage, it has accompanied me to practice sessions, mocking at me like a menacing bowler. On certain other days, it has made my dinner taste horrible.”

Gambhir was one of the best batsmen in India and had played key innings in two world cup finals — World T20 in 2007 and ODI World Cup in 2011, India had won both the finals.

-In 2007, Gambhir provided solid start by knocking 75 runs off 54 deliveries against Pakistan.

– In 2011 ODI World Cup, he scored 97 off 122 balls in the middle order that helped India win the title against Sri Lanka.

– Gambhir’s best test innings came in 2008 in Delhi where he smashed massive 206 runs against Australia. This was his highest test score.

– He played another historic knock against Kiwis where he scored 167 which helped India win the series in New Zealand after 1968.

– The left-hand opener’s highest ODI score is 150 against Sri Lanka in 2009.

Explaining what prompted him to take this decision, the left-hand batsman said: “Each time I got out playing for India or KKR or Delhi Daredevils, this thought would turn into a disturbing noise and walk with me all the way to the dressing room shouting — it is over Gauti.”

The top-order batsman said that this thought had become overpowering during the 2014 IPL. “I was searching for my confidence in that deep, dark pit but I could only lay my hands on the same sharp, disturbing noise,” the opener said.

Gambhir further said that he was confident about making a come back but everything changed after this year’s IPL. “After a decent 2017 domestic season, I entered this year’s IPL with confidence. I thought all those negative noises were dead. But I was wrong. Six games of IPL for Delhi it (noise) was back. And this time it was louder than before. Perhaps, my time was up. Yes, my time was up. So, here I am, after more than 15 years of cricket for my country I want to retire from playing this beautiful game,” he said.

The opener also recalled two series win in New Zealand and in CB series in Australia that, he said, will be ‘reflected upon fondly’. He thanked his coaches, teammates and family members for standing by him in all these years.