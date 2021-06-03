Gautam Gambhir quotes Bhagat Singh after Drug Control Department proposes action against him

The Delhi High Court had on May 24 directed the drug body to probe how BJP MP Gautam Gambhir was able to procure Fabiflu strips in large quantities

Cricketer turned politician and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir quoted freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, reacting indirectly to the drug controller’s submission in the Delhi High Court. “I am a man and all that affects mankind concerns me – Sardar Bhagat Singh!” said Gambhir in a tweet. Notably, the Delhi government’s drug controller has submitted in the court that Gautam Gambhir Foundation was found guilty of unauthorisedly stocking, procuring and distributing Fabiflu medicine to COVID-19 patients.

Gambhir was distributing free medicines to anybody who went to his office with an ID card and doctor’s prescription at a time when people were struggling to find COVID-19 related medicines in the market due to shortage. A question was raised when the medicines were not available in the market, how he managed to get a large stock.

The drug controller submitted that action will be taken without delay against the foundation, drug dealers as also in other such cases which would be brought to its notice. The Drug Control Department also informed the court that AAP MLA Praveen Kumar has also been found guilty of similar offences under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

The Delhi High Court asked the drug controller to file status reports on further progress in these cases within six weeks and listed the matter for hearing on July 29.

The high court had last week rebuked the Drug Control Department for giving a clean chit to Gambhir without a proper inquiry. The division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh had said that the report filed by the department was not worth the paper it was written on.

