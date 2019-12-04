Gautam Gambhir mocks Arvind Kejriwal over free WiFi scheme, calls him a ‘big liar’

The cricketer-turned-politician said that the motive behind the announcement is vote-bank politics as elections are approaching. (ANI Image)

The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday hit out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the installation of free WiFi hotspots network across the national capital. Speaking to news agency ANI, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir alleged that Kejriwal has “again lied” to the public and called him a “big liar”. The cricketer-turned-politician said that the motive behind the announcement is vote-bank politics as elections are approaching.

Gautam Gambhir, BJP MP on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announcing free wifi hotspots: Delhi CM has again lied to public. He is a big liar. He said the same 4.5 years ago & saying it again just 2 months before elections. He is doing vote-bank politics because elections are approaching pic.twitter.com/LusFr20VM8 — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2019

“Delhi CM has again lied to the public. He is a big liar. He said the same 4.5 years ago and saying it again just 2 months before elections. He is doing vote-bank politics because elections are approaching,” ANI quoted Gambhir as saying.

Earlier in the day, addressing a press conference, Kejriwal announced providing free WiFi to people in the capital city. He said that residents of Delhi will be able to enjoy free 15 GB data per month through a hotspot network across the national capital.

The Delhi government will set up an 11,000 hotspots network across the city (4,000 to be installed at bus stands while 7,000 at markets) as part of its free wifi scheme. On December 16, 2019, the government is scheduled to inaugurate the first batch of 100 hotspots at various places.

In a tweet, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that with this (free WiFi scheme) announcement, the party has fulfilled all its promises made in the election manifesto ahead of the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections.

“AAP fulfils its last poll promise! Arvind Kejriwal announces free WiFi in Delhi. 11,000 hotspots will be installed to provide free internet,” AAP tweeted.

The Delhi Assembly election is slated to take place early next year. The term of the current legislative assembly will end in February 2020. Both the AAP and the BJP are trying to woo voters by announcing various schemes. On the one hand, AAP is focusing on areas of electricity, water, healthcare and education, while on the other hand, BJP, considered to be one of its main challengers, recently announced regularisation of unauthorised colonies.