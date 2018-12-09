Gautam Gambhir joining politics? Here’s what he has to say

In the 2011 world cup final he scored 97 runs and helped India lift the World Cup.

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir has denied rumours of joining politics. There were rumours that the former India batsman may soon join a leading political party and may even contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, the cricketer has now set aside all such speculations.

“There are rumours which I have heard as well, probably the reason is maybe I take up social issues as well… For me Twitter was always a platform which is very, very important and where I take up social issues,” Gambhir told news agency PTI in an interview.

Gambhir has been very active on Twitter and has often shared his views on social issues.

Following a naxal attack on CRPF camp in April, 2017, Gambhir had announced that he will pay for the education of the martyred Jawans.

In another incident, Gambhir had said that standing for the national anthem for 52 seconds should not be an issue as people are used to standing in line and waiting for their turn outside a restaurant or a club.

Gambhir was also asked about coaching, he replied, “I will have to evaluate whether I can be successful as a coach. Let’s see, if that comes around and if I feel that I have the energy, passion and if I have the commitment to do it, I will think about it.”

Gambhir’s final game of the career came against Andhra Pradesh in which he smashed a century. Gautam Gambhir played his last Test match for the country back in 2016 against England in Rajkot. The opening batsman is fondly remembered for his performance in the 2007 T-20 World Cup where he scored 75 against Pakistan.

In the 2011 world cup final he scored 97 runs and helped India lift the World Cup.

During the 2018 edition of IPL, Gambhir had dropped himself from the playing XI after a string of poor performances for the Delhi Daredevils. He is often seen guiding and helping his young teammates.

The Delhi southpaw has also led his former IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles and has led his team from the front during his tenure as captain at the Eden Gardens.