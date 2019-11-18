Gautam Gambhir hits back: ‘If my eating jalebi led to a surge in pollution, will stop having it’

Gautam Gambhir (ANI)

Days after Gautam Gambhir was trolled for skipping an important meeting on air pollution in Delhi, and instead was seen in Indore commentating during India-Bangladesh first test match, the former Indian cricketer-turned-politician on Monday responded by saying while he knew the importance of the meeting, he was contractually bound.

“I had signed the contract in January and I joined politics in April. Due to contractual obligations, I had to go for the commentary. On 11th November I received the mail and on the same day, I had informed them the reason for not attending the meeting,” news agency ANI quoted the East Delhi MP, as saying.

Gambhir, who was slammed on the social media after his photos of eating jalebis in Indore wenr viral, said he would stop eating the sweet if that is the reason behind surge in Delhi’s pollution. “If, my eating Jelebi is increasing the pollution in Delhi, than I can leave it forever. Within, 10 minitutes I was trolled. If they had taken the same effort in taking steps to reduce pollution, we could have breathed in fresh air”.

#WATCH: Gautam Gambhir, BJP MP says.”Agar mera jalebi khane se Delhi ka pollution badha hai, toh main hamesha ke liye jalebi chhod sakta hoon…10 minute mein mujhe troll karna shuru kar diya, agar itni mehnat Delhi ki pollution ko kam karne mein ki hoti toh hum saas le pate.” pic.twitter.com/K2oW5qokht — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2019

Last week, a parliamentary committee meeting was deferred after most MPs and bureaucrats did not turn up. Only four were present out of the 29 listed members. Among them, the commissioner of three municipal corporations — EDMC, SDMC, NDMC — also did not attend.

“BJP calls Parliamentary Committee meeting on pollution symbolic. MCD Commissioners and DDA VC (vice-chairman) remain absent. MP Gautam Gambhir only giving Twitter gyan but doesn’t attend this meeting. Will contempt proceedings be initiated against erring officers? Is it BJP’s plan to punish Delhi?” AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj had earlier tweeted.

Last week, Gambhir was widely criticised moments after his fellow commentator and former cricketer VVS Laxman shared a photo during the Indore Test between India and Bangladesh, in which both were seen having jalebis.