Gautam Gambhir hits back at AAP: Propaganda spread by minions of ‘honest Delhi CM’

Under fire from Aam Admi Party for skipping a crucial meet on pollution in Delhi, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Gautam Gambhir on Friday hit back at Delhi’s ruling party and said that he will be judged by the work he has done for the people and not by the propaganda being spread by the “minions of honest CM of Delhi”.

In a statement shared on Twitter, the BJP leader said: “My commitment to my constituency and my city should be judged by the work that is happening there.” “From getting high-end compost machines installed for clearing Ghazipur landfill to reforming EDMC schools by providing digital classes and infrastructure, installing sanitary pad vending machines for the benefit of women and providing free food to the poor, I have left no stone unturned in the past 6 months in making sure that people who have for me get the best,” he said in the statement.

The lawmaker from East Delhi informed that he was in talks to install giant air purifiers with cutting edge technology across the constituency, a move he claims will substantially reduce pollution. Gambhir had come under attack for skipping a crucial Parliamentary Committee meeting which was called to discuss the steps that needed to be taken to curb pollution in Delhi-NCR.

However, that meeting had to be deferred as top officials from municipal corporations and the majority of parliamentarians did not show up. Gambhir was among the absent MPs. The BJP leader came under attack after a picture of him surfaced on social media in which he can be seen having jalebi and poha in Indore.

Latching on to this, the AAP launched a scathing attack on the BJP MP and said: “Delhi is choking and Gautam Gambhir is busy enjoying in Indore.” AAP leader Atishi, who had contested against Gambhir, said: “A week is a long time in politics, but not for Gautam Gambhir who clearly needs more time to get out of his primary commitment – cricket. He was notified of the Committee on Urban Development meet on air pollution exactly one week ago. Very unfortunate that the Hon MP couldn’t make time”

Gambhir did not state the reason behind skipping the meeting but said: “Making my commercial engagements (which were entered into before I had become an MP) an issue to mask the incompetence and political greed of their leader is the saddest thing that the party which claims to represent honest people could do…I have complete faith in the people. They (people) judge me by my work and not by the propaganda and false narrative spread by the minions of the ‘honest CM’ of Delhi.”

Gambhir is currently in Indore as part of the commentary team for the ongoing India-Bangladesh test series.