Gautam Gambhir claims he received death threats from ‘ISIS Kashmir’, security beefed up at BJP MP’s residence

DCP Central Shweta Chauhan said an investigation is underway and security has been beefed up outside Gambhir's residence in the national capital as a precautionary measure.
Former Indian batsman and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has approached the Delhi Police, alleging that he has received death threats from that he called ‘ISIS Kashmir’, according to news agency ANI.
DCP Central Shweta Chauhan said an investigation is underway and security has been beefed up outside Gambhir’s residence in the national capital as a precautionary measure.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.