Gautam Gambhir claims he received death threats from ‘ISIS Kashmir’, security beefed up at BJP MP’s residence

November 24, 2021 10:11 AM

DCP Central Shweta Chauhan said an investigation is underway and security has been beefed up outside Gambhir's residence in the national capital as a precautionary measure. 

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has approached the Delhi Police, alleging that he has received death threats from that he called 'ISIS Kashmir'.

Former Indian batsman and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has approached the Delhi Police, alleging that he has received death threats from that he called ‘ISIS Kashmir’, according to news agency ANI.

