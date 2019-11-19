Gautam Gambhir attends debate on pollution in Lok Sabha; urges leaders to stop politicising the issue

Gautam Gambhir (File photo: PTI)

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir, who was criticised on social media as well as by opposition, for missing a meeting on air pollution, attended a debate on air pollution in the Parliament on Tuesday. Participating in the debate, the cricketer-turned-politician urged members of the House to leave politics on the issue and work to sort the matter together.

“The topic of discussion is something that affects everyone irrespective of our caste, creed, age and religion. It’s affecting us while we stand&talk about it in Parliament. It’s high time we stop politicising this issue,” ANI quotes Gambhir as saying in the Lok Sabha.

Urging for a long term solution, he added as per the agency, “The state is that of a climate emergency – Delhi is the worst affected. The state can no longer get away with gimmick like Odd-Even and banning construction sites. We need long term sustainable solutions and stop the blame game. It’s time to own up and act responsibly.”

Gambhir was severely criticised, after his fellow commentator and former cricketer VVS Laxman uploaded a photo on Twitter showing both of them having jalebi in Indore, during the first Test match between India and Bangladesh.

Hitting back at his critics, Gambhir had said that if his eating of the sweet led to pollution, than he will never have it. “If, my eating Jelebi is increasing the pollution in Delhi, than I can leave it forever. Within, 10 minitutes I was trolled. If they had taken the same effort in taking steps to reduce pollution, we could have breathed in fresh air,” he was quoted as saying.

Issuing a clarification, Gambhir added that while he knew the seriousness of the meeting, the Lok Sabha member was bound by contractual obligations.

“I had signed the contract in January and I joined politics in April. Due to contractual obligations, I had to go for the commentary. On 11th November I received the mail and on the same day, I had informed them the reason for not attending the meeting”, ANI quoted him as saying.