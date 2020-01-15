‘Hypocrite CM’: Gautam Gambhir-AAP spar over ‘free benefits’ as Delhi poll battle gets down and dirty

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir (File photo: PTI)

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: The debate over free services offered by the city government ahead of the upcoming Delhi elections flared up on Wednesday with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir trading barbs and accusing each other of hypocrisy. The cricketer-turned-politician on Wednesday came down hard at the AAP who called him a ‘hypocrite’ for using ‘free’ facilities that he is entitled to as an MP.

Gambhir took to Twitter to hit back at AAP leader Sanjay Singh while asserting that he has not availed any free benefits he is entitled to as a Member of Parliament.

“I have NEVER said that POOR should not get free services. Only that people who CAN afford should be charged a nominal amount!! FYI – I have not taken a single govt benefit in 8 months unlike your hypocrite CM who had been advertising himself at the taxpayers’ expense for 5 yrs,” Gambhir said.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh had earlier said that Gambhir should surrender the free facilities if he was against the subsidies being provided by Kejriwal government to the poor.

“If GautamGambhir is against free services which benefits the poor, he should surrender the free facilities including 50,000 units of electricity that an MP is entitled to. This is sheer display of hypocrisy,” Singh had said. Hitting back Gambhir clarified that he was not against the government offering basic services for free to the poor, but sought imposition of a nominal fee on people who could afford them.

Singh’s statement came in response to a remark by Gambhir a couple of days ago where he argued that people will stop valuing services if they get them for free. Gambhir had suggested that the governments must charge a nominal sum to make people use services judiciously.