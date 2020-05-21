New full list of containment zones in Noida, Greater Noida by Gautam Buddha Nagar admin released; Details here

There are 63 containment zones in the latest list.

Noida containment zones list (latest): The district administration of Gautam Budh Nagar on Thursday released a fresh list of COVID-19 containment zones for the district. In a notice issued by the District Surveillance Officer, it was notified that there are 63 containment zones, divided into Category I and Category II zones in case of urban areas. Category I containment zones are those where only one positive case has been identified and therefore, only a radius of 250 metres, or the entire mohalla, has been designated as a containment zone.

On the other hand, in areas where there are more than one positive cases, a radius of 500 metres along with a buffer of 250 metres has been declared as the containment zone and this forms Category II.

In the case of rural areas, if only one positive case has been found in a village, then only that village has been classified as a containment zone, and if more than one positive cases have been found, then the village and its adjoining areas have been designated as the containment zone.

Here is the full list of containment zones in Noida

CATEGORY I

Sector 48, Noida Sector 7, Noida Ajnara Daffodil, Sector 137, Noida Village Surajpur, Greater Noida Village Tugalpur, Greater Noida Village Chaprauli, Sector 168, Noida Village Dadupur, Block Dhankaur Yakubpur, Sector 83, Noida NCR City Village Girdharpur, Near Chaprola, Greater Noida Village Mangrauli, Block Jewar Sai Upvan, Near Village Habaitpur, Noida Village Nawada, Yamuna Expressway Sector 68, Noida Village Sutyana, Greater Noida Kali Charan Mandir Kasna, Greater Noida Galaxy North Avenue II, Gaur City II, Greater Noida Village Salarpur, Sector 102, Noida Shramik Kunj, Sector 110, Noida Purvanchal Royal Park, Sector 137, Noida Panchsheel Hynish, Sector 1, Greater Noida CISF Camp, Greater Noida CRPF Camp, Greater Noida Sector 46, Noida Sector 40, Noida Saya Zion, Gaur City I, Greater Noida Samridhi Grand Avenue, Greater Noida Him Sagar Apartment, Pocket 4, Greater Noida Nirala Estate, Near Patwari Village, Greater Noida Ace City, Greater Noida Hig Apartments Omicron 1, Greater Noida Sector 41, Noida Near Vishal Mega Mart, Village Surajpur Yamuna Expressway Industrial Authority Plot Number 8, Sector 24 Jalvayu Towers, Sector 47, Noida Village Faleda Sector 19, Block A, Noida Village Chalera, Gali Number 4, Sector 44, Noida

CATEGORY II