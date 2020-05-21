  • MORE MARKET STATS

New full list of containment zones in Noida, Greater Noida by Gautam Buddha Nagar admin released; Details here

Published: May 21, 2020 12:32:14 PM

Noida containment zones latest list:In the case of rural areas, if only one positive case has been found in a village, then only that village has been classified as a containment zone.

Noida, COVID-19 containment zones, Noida containment zones, Lockdown 4.0 Noida zones, noida containment zones full list, coronavirus pandemicThere are 63 containment zones in the latest list.

Noida containment zones list (latest): The district administration of Gautam Budh Nagar on Thursday released a fresh list of COVID-19 containment zones for the district. In a notice issued by the District Surveillance Officer, it was notified that there are 63 containment zones, divided into Category I and Category II zones in case of urban areas. Category I containment zones are those where only one positive case has been identified and therefore, only a radius of 250 metres, or the entire mohalla, has been designated as a containment zone.

On the other hand, in areas where there are more than one positive cases, a radius of 500 metres along with a buffer of 250 metres has been declared as the containment zone and this forms Category II.

In the case of rural areas, if only one positive case has been found in a village, then only that village has been classified as a containment zone, and if more than one positive cases have been found, then the village and its adjoining areas have been designated as the containment zone.

Here is the full list of containment zones in Noida

CATEGORY I

  1. Sector 48, Noida
  2. Sector 7, Noida
  3. Ajnara Daffodil, Sector 137, Noida
  4. Village Surajpur, Greater Noida
  5. Village Tugalpur, Greater Noida
  6. Village Chaprauli, Sector 168, Noida
  7. Village Dadupur, Block Dhankaur
  8. Yakubpur, Sector 83, Noida
  9. NCR City Village Girdharpur, Near Chaprola, Greater Noida
  10. Village Mangrauli, Block Jewar
  11. Sai Upvan, Near Village Habaitpur, Noida
  12. Village Nawada, Yamuna Expressway
  13. Sector 68, Noida
  14. Village Sutyana, Greater Noida
  15. Kali Charan Mandir Kasna, Greater Noida
  16. Galaxy North Avenue II, Gaur City II, Greater Noida
  17. Village Salarpur, Sector 102, Noida
  18. Shramik Kunj, Sector 110, Noida
  19. Purvanchal Royal Park, Sector 137, Noida
  20. Panchsheel Hynish, Sector 1, Greater Noida
  21. CISF Camp, Greater Noida
  22. CRPF Camp, Greater Noida
  23. Sector 46, Noida
  24. Sector 40, Noida
  25. Saya Zion, Gaur City I, Greater Noida
  26. Samridhi Grand Avenue, Greater Noida
  27. Him Sagar Apartment, Pocket 4, Greater Noida
  28. Nirala Estate, Near Patwari Village, Greater Noida
  29. Ace City, Greater Noida
  30. Hig Apartments Omicron 1, Greater Noida
  31. Sector 41, Noida
  32. Near Vishal Mega Mart, Village Surajpur
  33. Yamuna Expressway Industrial Authority Plot Number 8, Sector 24
  34. Jalvayu Towers, Sector 47, Noida
  35. Village Faleda
  36. Sector 19, Block A, Noida
  37. Village Chalera, Gali Number 4, Sector 44, Noida

CATEGORY II

  1. Sector 30, Noida
  2. Pi 1st, Pi 1st Advocate Colony, Greater Noida
  3. Village Bisrakh, Greater Noida
  4. Skytech, Sector 76, Noida
  5. Alpha 1, Greater Noida
  6. Sector 10, Noida
  7. Nat Madhiya Village, Near CNG Pump, Greater Noida
  8. Paras Tierea, Sector 137, Noida
  9. Jalvayu Vihar, Sector P-3, Greater Noida
  10. Ace Golf Shire, Sector 150, Noida
  11. Sector 19, B Block, Noida
  12. Chaura Village, Sector 22, Noida
  13. Village Sadarpur and Khajoor Colony, Sector 45, Noida
  14. Sector 9, Noida
  15. Nithari, Sector 31, Noida
  16. Sector 8, Noida
  17. Village Mamura, Sector 66, Noida
  18. Village Malakpur, Greater Noida
  19. Sector 12, Noida
  20. Chhajarsi, Sector 63, Noida
  21. Sector 5, Noida
  22. WHO Society, Chi-II, Greater Noida
  23. Village Nangla, Phase II, Noida
  24. Sector 15, Noida
  25. Sector 27, Noida
  26. Sunshine Helios, Sector 78, Noida

