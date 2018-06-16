Gauri Lankesh murder: Sri Ram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik says don’t know Parashuram Waghmare

Pramod Muthalik, the head of the controversial right-wing group Sri Ram Sena, today rubbished reports claiming that he knows Parashuram Waghmare who is the prime accused in the sensational murder case of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh. Speaking to news agency ANI, Muthalik said that he doesn’t know who Waghmare is and also he is not an activist of his outfit.

The clarification comes in the wake of a photograph showing Muthalik standing next to Wagmare who was arrested from Sindhagi in Bijapur district of Karnataka on June 12. The photo has now gone viral with many claiming that the nabbed person is an active member of the group.

“Sri Ram Sena has no connection Parashuram. I don’t know what he told the SIT. There are so many people who click photos with me, just by clicking photos someone won’t become our worker,” he said.

Muthalik’s name has been mired into the case ever since he figured in a signed statement of Naveen Kumar, the other man arrested in connection with the murder of the Kannad tabloid. According to police, Naveen had in his 12-page statement submitted in court claimed that he had met the Sri Ram Sene chief who had asked him to build up the ideology of Hindu dharma in Maddur where Naveen lived.

Earlier this year, Muthalik was arrested for the attack on young boys and girls in a pub in Mangalore in 2009. He was, however, acquitted due to lack of evidence.

Meanwhile, the Sri Ram Sena’s Facebook page has started a fundraising campaign for Waghmar’s family. The post says that Waghmare’s family is in a financial crunch and asks people to share ‘a portion of earning, a morsel of food for the patriot’. “Please help them by donating money,” the post which comes with a photograph of Waghmare reads.

Waghmare was arrested on June 12 by the SIT from Sindagi in Bijapur district of the state. He was produced before a court which sent him to 14 days of police custody. According to police, he is believed to be the prime suspect in the murder of Lankesh. The 55-year-old scribe was assassinated on September 5 evening last year outside her residence in RR Nagar area of Bengaluru.