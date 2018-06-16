Gauri Lankesh murder: Prime suspect Parashuram Waghmare confesses to crime, says ‘killed journalist to save my religion’

Journalists pay tributes to journalist Gauri Lankesh, in Mumbai. PTI Photo 9_6_2017

Parashuram Waghmare, the prime suspect in the sensational murder case of journalist Gauri Lankesh, has confessed to the crime. According to media reports, Wagmare made this confession in the police car just ten minutes after he was arrested in Sindaghi in Bijapur district of Karnataka. The accused even told police that he knew that someday he will be arrested for killing the scribe. Waghmare, 26, was taken into custody on June 12 in connection with the murder of Lankesh last September. The accused was produced in a court by the SIT on the same day and was sent him to 14 days of police custody for interrogation.

If reports are to go by, Waghmare was recruited to kill Lankesh and he was given training on how to an air pistol with 500 rounds in Belagavi for months. Waghmare told investigating officials that he was asked to kill Lankesh in May 2017 to ‘save his religion’. “I was told in May 2017 I had to kill someone to save my religion. I agreed. I didn’t know who the victim was. Now I feel that I should not have killed the woman,” a Times of India report quoted him as telling the SIT.

Waghmare told SIT that he was brought to Bengaluru on September 3 and was first taken to a house. After few hours, he said that a biker took him to show the house of the person whom he was asked to assassinate. On September 4, he said that the same biker took him to another room in RR Nagar area of the city and dropped him back.

“I was again taken to Gauri Lankesh’s house in the evening, by the same biker who had taken me the previous day. I was told that I had to finish the job that day. But Gauri had returned from work by then and was inside her house,” the daily reported him as telling the SIT.

The next day (September 5), Waghmare said that he was given the gun around 4 pm by the biker. They went to the journalist’s house in the evening. “We arrived at the right time. Lankesh had stopped her car in front of the gate and was opening it from inside when I approached her. I coughed lightly and she turned towards me. I pumped four bullets into her.”

Waghmare added that after killing Lankesh, they returned to the room and left the city the same night.

Lankesh, 55, was the Editor of Kannada tabloid ‘Lankesh Patrike’. She was shot dead outside her residence in the city’s suburb by unidentified assailants on September 5 last year.