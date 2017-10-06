​​ ​
Gauri Lankesh death: 5 key suspects in journalist's murder linked to Sanatan Sanstha

Gauri Lankesh death: Five key suspects in the murder of journalist and social activist Gauri Lankesh are linked to right-wing Sanatan Sanstha organization.

Updated: October 6, 2017 8:03 AM
Gauri Lankesh death: Five key suspects in the murder of journalist and social activist Gauri Lankesh are linked to right-wing Sanatan Sanstha organisation.

Gauri Lankesh death: Five key suspects in the murder of journalist and social activist Gauri Lankesh are linked to right-wing Sanatan Sanstha organisation, according to Indian Express report. Four among these 5 suspects have Interpol red-corner notices against their names for their alleged involvement in a bomb blast in Madgaon in Goa in 2009. The five missing persons are: Praveen Limkar, 34, from Kolhapur; Jayaprakash alias Anna, 45, from Mangalore; Sarang Akolkar, 38, from Pune; Rudra Patil, 37, from Sangli and Vinay Pawar, 32, from Satara. Lankesh was murdered at her home in Bengaluru on September 5.

Special Investigation Team of the Karnataka police are probing into the murder of Lankesh. It has been learnt that the names of Rudra Patil, Sarang Akolkar and Vinay Pawar had earlier emerged during the probe into the murder of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, leftist thinker Govind Pansare and Kannada scholar and researcher M M Kalburgi. Dabholkar, 69, was murdered at Kolhapur in Maharashtra on August 20, 2013. Pansare, 81, was killed in Pune on February 16, 2015. Kalburgi, 77, was killed in Dharwad, Karnataka on August 30, 2015.

A march demanding justice for Lankesh yesterday turned into a platform for citizens and activists to voice their fears, anguish and the resolve to “unite”, PTI had reported on October 5. The march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar was attended by hundreds, from student activists to politicians and trade unionists to general citizens, including a septuagenarian who just underwent a brain surgery to get rid of a malignant tumour, and the daughter of slain writer M M Kalburgi.

  1. A
    Abhishek
    Oct 6, 2017 at 8:58 am
    Very interesting. The same people who were investigated for the earlier murders of Kalaburgi, Pansare and Dabholkar and could not be pinned are being investigated again. But it hardly matters. A cause is more more important. Even the families of the slain the convinced then probably what is the need to even carry out investigations!
