Gauri Lankesh and MM Kalburgi linked? Here is what Karnataka SIT probe reveals

Journalist Gauri Lankesh (Left)and Kannada scholar M M Kalburgi (Right). (IE)

Journalist Gauri Lankesh and Kannada scholar M M Kalburgi were killed with the same 7.65 mm country-made gun, the Karnataka Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) has said in the forensic report submitted before a Bengaluru court. The SIT has attached the report with the charge sheet filed by the SIT in the Gauri Lankesh murder case, is the first time that a government agency has revealed in the linkage in two murders, a report by The Indian Express said.

The charge sheet was filed by the SIT before the third additional chief metropolitan magistrate on May 30. As per police sources, the probe has found that same group of assassins shot both Kalburgi (77) on August 30, 2015, in Dharwad and Lankesh (55) on September 5, 2017, in Bengaluru.

The forensic report, that has been filed in the charge sheet one of the five accused in Lankesh murder case, KT Naveen Kumar, stated that cartridges and bullets in both murders “have been fired through a single country made pistol chambered for 7.65 mm calibre pistol cartridges”.

After the murder of Lankesh, police found three bullets that pierced her body, and another one that missed her. Four empty cartridges were also recovered. These were matched with two bullets and their cartridges from the Kalburgi murder.

“The bullets in article no 6, 18 and 19 (the Lankesh case) and the bullets in article no 2 and 3 concerned in Vidyagiri PS Cr No 142/15 vide FAS/150/15 (the Kalburgi case) have been fired through a single country made pistol chambered for 7.65 mm caliber pistol cartridges,” the report stated.

Lankesh was killed by an unidentified man wearing a helmet fired four bullets at her just outside her home on September 5, 2017. The killer is suspected to have arrived on a bike along with somebody. The SIT team in has arrested five persons in the case, who are connected to Hindutva groups — Sanatan Sanstha and its affiliate Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS).