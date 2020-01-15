Gaurav Chandel murder mystery: First breakthrough for UP Police, victim’s car found in Masuri village of Ghaziabad

Gaurav Chandel was a resident of Greater Noida West. He was murdered on January 7 night when he was on his way home. Chandel’s body was found in a service lane near the Hindon Vihar stadium.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday recovered the vehicle of Greater Noida West resident Gaurav Chandel who was found dead under mysterious circumstances last week. The car was recovered from Masuri village of Ghaziabad district, Aaj Tak reported. Ghaziabad district shares its border with Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

This is the first major breakthrough for the Uttar Pradesh Police which had been unable to find any solid leads to find the killers. No arrest has been made so far by the police in connection with the murder case.

Chandel, a resident of Greater Noida West, was the regional manager of a private firm in Gurugram. He was murdered on January 7 night when he was on his way home. Chandel’s body was found in a service lane near the Hindon Vihar stadium.

According to police, the killers were suspected to be a gang of carjackers who had posed as cops and asked Chandel to stop near Parthala Chowk. Police said Chandel’s car, a Kia Seltos, and his mobile phone, laptop and wallet were missing.

Police said four separate teams have been formed to investigate the case. SHO Manoj Pathak, three sub-inspectors (Veerpal Singh Tomar, Rajendra Kumar and Maan Singh) of Bisrakh police station have been suspended for dereliction of duty in connection with the case.