Gaurav Chandel murder case: Priyanka Gandhi demands justice for family

Priyanka Gandhi slams UP government over law and order situation.

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Referring to the Gaurav Chandel murder case, Priyanka said that the family should be given justice as soon as possible.

Priyanka said that the police are still clueless about the perpetrators who committed the crime and raised questions on law and order arrangements in Greater Noida and other parts of the state.

“If criminals are so much active in the areas like Noida, what would be the situation in other areas in Uttar Pradesh,” she said in a tweet in Hindi.

“The government’s action is lethargic in the killing followed by robbery,” Priyanka added.

The Congress general secretary’s tweet comes five days after the killing of senior healthcare executive Gaurav Chandel, 39, in Greater Noida. She is likely to visit the residence of Chandel in Greater Noida West’s Gaur City to meet his family members later today.

Chandel, a resident of Greater Noida West, was the regional manager of a private firm in Gurugram. He was murdered on Tuesday night when he was on his way home. Chandel’s body was found on a service lane near Hindon Vihar stadium.

According to police, the killers were a gang of carjackers who had posed as cops and asked Chandel to stop near Parthala Chowk. Police said Chandel’s car, a Kia Seltos, and his mobile phone, laptop and wallet were missing.

Police said they have registered a case of murder and loot against unknown persons and an investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, SHO Manoj Pathak, three sub-inspectors (Veerpal Singh Tomar, Rajendra Kumar and Maan Singh) of Bisrakh police station have been suspended for dereliction of duty in connection with the case.