Gauhati HC directs Assam government to consider restoration of Internet services

The Gauhati High Court passed an order directing the Assam government to consider restoration of Internet services, both mobile Internet services and broadband, from 3.00 pm on Tuesday.

After hearing four PILs and considering the difficulties faced by people, a division bench of the high court comprising Chief Justice Ajay Lamba and Justice Achintya Malla Bujor Barua passed the order on Tuesday directing the state government to consider restoration of Internet services.

The order also said that while restoring the services, the authorities should take into consideration the input of the prevailing situation. The court fixed December 19 as the next date of hearing.

The PILs were filed by journalist Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, advocate Bonoshri Gogoi and others on the issue of suspension of internet services, both mobile data and broadband, since December 11 evening.