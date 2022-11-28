Gathering info regarding developments on Uniform Civil Code in various states, says Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that he is gathering information regarding developments on the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in other states, and its standing in the Constitution of India. The senior BJP leader, however, said that Union Home minister Amit Shah has not spoken to him in this regard.

“Our party has been speaking about Uniform Civil Code for thirty years now, there is nothing new in it. Now, in some states committees have been constituted regarding implementing it. I’m gathering information regarding the developments in various states, what the Constitution says,” said Bommai responding to a question over the UCC, as quoted by PTI.

“After going through all of them, we will decide. But the Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) or anyone else from the central government has not spoken to me in this regard,” the Karnataka CM further said, adding that the state is seriously deliberating to consider the implementation of UCC.

With the latest announcement, Karnataka is the latest to join the league of the BJP-ruled states like Assam and Uttarakhand to have expressed their intent to bring UCC.

Meanwhile, on October 29, ahead of the upcoming Gujarat elections, the Gujarat government had decided to form a committee to implement UCC. Union minister Parshottam Rupala had said that the committee will be headed by a retired High Court judge and have three to four members. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has been given powers by the cabinet to select members of the committee, he added.

The Uniform Civil Code calls for the formulation of one law for the whole nation, which would be applicable to all, irrespective of one’s religion. The UCC comes under Article 44 of the Constitution, which lays down that the state shall endeavour to secure a uniform civil code for its citizens throughout the territory of India.

Addressing party workers in Shivamogga on Friday, Bommai said that his government was strongly mulling over the implementation of the UCC.

Reaffirming his commitment to implement the UCC, the Karnataka CM said, “..we have been talking about uniform civil code from the time of Deendayal Upadhyay. There is a serious thought going on in the country at the national and state level. There is also an intention to implement it when the right time comes.” “… we are also discussing how to do (implementation) it in our state,” he added, as quoted by PTI.