G20 Summit: Gates of some Delhi Metro stations to remain closed from September 8-10 | Details inside

In the wake of the G20 Leaders’ Summit scheduled to be held in New Delhi from September 8 to 10, the Delhi Metro on Monday issued an advisory stating that some metro station gates will be closed, affecting the commuters.

Only during the VVIP movement, a few metro station gates will be closed, the advisory stated. Other than the specified gates, the Delhi Metro will continue to operate normally, it added.

According to a letter from DCP Metro G Ram Gopal Naik, a total of 39 metro stations will see action taken to enhance security, with some stations being marked as ‘sensitive.’ Supreme Court, Janpath, Bhikaji Cama Place, Khan Market, and Dhaula Kuan stations are among those designated as sensitive.

Here’s a copy of the Delhi Metro advisory:

In accordance with the directives, all gates of the Supreme Court metro station will be closed during the specified period. At Khan Market, gate numbers 1, 2, and 3 will be closed, with only gate number 4 remaining open for entry and exit. Furthermore, gate number 2 of Kailash Colony station will be closed, and all gates of Lajpat Nagar metro station except gate number 5 will be non-operational.

Janpath station, another sensitive location, will have only gate number 2 operational. Bhikaji Cama Place, also marked as sensitive, will see the closure of all its gates, the advisory stated.

However, commuters at stations like Aero City, Dhaula Kuan, South Campus, Dwarka Sec-21, Panchsheel Park, Chirag Delhi, Greater Kailash, Nehru Enclave, Kalkaji Mandir, Rajiv Chowk, Chawri Bazar, and Chandni Chowk will not face any entry or exit restrictions during the G20 Summit.

As per the reports by ANI, the G20 Summit, scheduled to begin on September 8, will bring together leaders and delegates from 40 countries, including the 20 member states. Prominent leaders such as US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to attend, along with heads of international organizations like the United Nations, International Monetary Fund, World Bank, World Trade Organisation, and World Health Organisation.

Delhi Metro to sell ‘Tourist smart cards’

Anticipating increased passenger footfall for the G20 Summit, the Delhi Metro will sell ‘Tourist Smart Cards’ through dedicated counters at 36 stations from September 4-13, officials told news agency PTI.

Tourists can take unlimited trips across Delhi Metro network using these cards which will be available on regular days as well, but the dedicated counters have been set up to streamline the process.

Delhi Metro will be selling its Tourist Smart Cards from selected Metro stations through dedicated counters for a period of 10 days starting from 4/9/2023, to facilitate G-20 delegates & international visitors who might be interested in exploring the tourist places of Delhi. pic.twitter.com/WnS0KV8prA — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) September 3, 2023

The Delhi Police has been actively preparing for the G20 Summit for the past several months, training personnel and implementing security measures across the city.

Decorative fountains and ornamental plants have been installed at key traffic roundabouts, and life-like cut-outs of langurs have been strategically placed in various areas to address the city’s monkey menace.

This security and logistical effort aims to ensure a smooth and secure G20 Leaders’ Summit in Delhi, where critical discussions on global issues are expected to take place.

(With inputs from ANI)