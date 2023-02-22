GATE 2023 answer key: Objection window to be activated from today onwards at gate.iitk.ac.in – details here

GATE 2023 answer key: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 answer key on its website, Feb 21, 2023. The candidates who appeared in the GATE 2023 can download the answer keys from gate.iitk.ac.in.

The candidates who have doubts against the GATE 2023 answer key, they may raise objections against the answer key from today onwards, Feb 22, 2023. The candidates should note that the answer key can be viewed only after logging in on gate.iitk.ac.in. The candidates are required to follow the easy steps given below.

How to download GATE 2023 answer key?

Visit the official website of IITK – iitk.ac.in

Click on the ‘GATE 2023’

Enter your credentials and click on the submit button

GATE 2023 answer key will be displayed on the screen

Download GATE 2023 Answer Key and save the hard copy for future reference

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 was conducted on February 5, 6, 12, and 13 at various exam centres across the country. According to the official schedule, the result of the GATE 2023 result will be announced on March 16. The candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.