Gas leak at closed Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin

A gas leakage was detected in a sulphuric acid storage tank at the Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin on Sunday. Select company staff, in association with officials from the TN Pollution Control Board, Directorate of Health and Safety and Revenue Department, have swung into action to remove sulphuric acid from the storage site to avoid any untoward incidents. A number of tankers were deployed inside the factory on Monday to clear the sulphuric acid. Though the exact quantity of sulphuric acid stored inside the plant is officially not known, sources in the know said at least 50,000 litres were stored in the storage tank.

The complete evacuation of the said quantity is expected to be completed only by Tuesday. Following a shooting incident in which over 13 protesters died at the plant site, the Tamil Nadu government sealed and locked the factory permanently on May 28. The state government also disbanded supply of water and power to the plant with immediate effect. On Sunday, following a suspected leakage from the sulphuric acid storage tank, collector Sandeep Nanduri deployed a team of experts to get first-hand information from the site.

In a press release, Sterlite said: “It was observed during police surveillance of the plant facilities about leakage at the sulphuric acid storage tank located in the copper smelter and we requested the local administration to allow the company to take appropriate action. We are already assisting the local administration.” Sulphuric acid, a corrosive byproduct of smelting, is used by fertiliser and chemical companies as a raw material.