  • MORE MARKET STATS

Gas leak at chemical unit in Maharashtra; people face breathing trouble

By: |
June 04, 2021 9:47 AM

The situation was brought under control around 11.30 pm, Kadam said, adding that the incident did not result in any major injury to anyone.

The incident took place late Thursday night and the leakage was plugged within an hour.

A gas leak occurred at a chemical factory at Badlapur in Maharashtra’s Thane district, due to which a number of people living around the unit faced difficulty in breathing for a few hours, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place late Thursday night and the leakage was plugged within an hour, he said.

Related News

“The gas leak was reported around 10.22 pm at the factory in Shirgaon MIDC of Badlapur (East). A chemical reaction due to the overheating of sulfuric acid and benzyl acid led to the incident,” Santosh Kadam, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation said.

“As a result, residents living in three km area around the factory complained of breathing problem and irritation in eyes for a few hours,” he said.

On being alerted, two fire engines from Badlapur Municipal Council and one from Shirgaon MIDC rushed to the spot and plugged the leakage, he said.

“I along with my other colleagues was working in a nearby factory. Suddenly, we started having problems in breathing. Later, we got to know that there was a gas leak in a factory in the area,” said a man in Badlapur.

The situation was brought under control around 11.30 pm, Kadam said, adding that the incident did not result in any major injury to anyone.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Gas leak at chemical unit in Maharashtra people face breathing trouble
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Alapan Bandyopadhyay replies to Centre’s notice: Left PM Modi’s meeting on ‘Mamata Banerjee’s directive’
2Antigua and Barbuda prefers repatriation of Mehul Choksi from Dominica to India directly: Local media
3Gautam Gambhir quotes Bhagat Singh after Drug Control Department proposes action against him