Garhi Sampla-Kiloi election result 2019: Can Congress stalwart Bhupinder Singh Hooda set new record?

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda. (File Photo/PTI)

Garhi Sampla-Kiloi election result updates: If 72-year-old Bhupinder Singh Hooda manages to win this assembly election, he will set a record for himself by being picked for the state assembly for the fifth time. Hooda, who is re-election from his home constituency Garhi Sampla-Kiloi in Rohtak district, had BJP’s Satish Nandal as his main opponent. Nandal, who was with the Indian National Lok Dal, had switched sides prior to polls.

Hooda, who has served as Haryana chief minister twice, forced the Congress central leadership to remove Ashok Tanwar from the post of state unit president just days ahead of elections. Kumari Selja replace Tanwar on the post, however, Hooda, who made the Congress Legislature party chief, remained the Congress’ face in Haryana. Finding it hard to contain the ever-widening rift within the party in Haryana, the Congress depends heavily on Hooda to resurrect things.

In 2005, it was under Hooda’s leadership that the Congress had won 67 out of 90 seats in Haryana assembly.

While most of the exit polls have showed Khattar returning to power, a survey conducted by India Today-Axis My India has predicted a tough battle between the Congress and the BJP. According to India Today exit poll, Haryana could witness a hung assembly as the BJP is predicted to win 32-44 seats and the Congress a close 30-42 seats.

Hooda has also negated the exit polls predicting a BJP clean sweep in Haryana.

“According to the feedback I have got and on the basis of my tours across the state ahead of polling, I can say that on October 24, when the results are declared, the Congress will get a majority and form the government,” the veteran Congress leader told reporters at his home constituency.