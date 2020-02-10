Gargi College incident: Arvind Kejriwal says misbehavior with women students at extremely unfortunate

By: |
Published: February 10, 2020 2:52:07 PM

Scores of students of the all-women Gargi College on Monday held a protest against the alleged molestation of students by a group of men who had gatecrashed a cultural festival.

It should be ensured that the children studying in our colleges are safe," Kejriwal said

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said misbehavior with women students at Gargi College was “extremely unfortunate” and the accused must be given stringent punishment.



Related News

“The misbehavior with our daughters at Gargi College is extremely unfortunate. This cannot be tolerated at all. The culprits should be given stringent punishment. It should be ensured that the children studying in our colleges are safe,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

