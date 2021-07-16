Ganj Basoda well tragedy: Four dead, 8 still missing; Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces compensation

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief and ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.

At least four people have died in Ganj Basoda village in the Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh after around 30 villagers fell into a well during an ongoing rescue operation. While nineteen people have been rescued so far, 7 to 8 people are still missing. The incident happened when the villagers were trying to rescue a girl who fell into the well last night.

The parapet wall around the old well collapsed due to the weight of the people following which villagers fell into it. According to reports, the well is around 50 feet deep with a water level of about 20 feet. The village is about 50 kilometres from the district headquarters.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief and ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident. He also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the family of the victims and Rs 50,000 plus free treatment for those injured.

Chouhan also said that he is regularly taking stock of the situation.

“In the unfortunate incident of Ganj Basoda, two bodies were found till late night, one dead body has been taken out this morning. I am constantly in touch with the administration at the spot and monitoring the rescue operations. Vishvas Sarang, Minister in charge of Vidisha as the representative of the state government, was present at the spot throughout the night, under his supervision the rescue teams were engaged in rescuing the trapped people. The team of Commissioner, IG, Collector, SP, NDRF, SDRF is helping people at the spot,” said the CM.

राज्य शासन के प्रतिनिधि के तौर पर विदिशा के प्रभारी मंत्री श्री @VishvasSarang जी रात भर घटनास्थल पर मौजूद रहे, उनकी देखरेख में बचाव दल फँसे हुए लोगों को बचाने में जुटे हुए हैं। घटनास्थल पर कमिश्नर, आईजी, कलेक्टर, एसपी, एनडीआरएफ, एसडीआरएफ की टीम लोगों को मदद पहुंचा रही है। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 16, 2021

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra confirmed that four bodies have also been recovered. “Four people have died, 7-8 people remain missing, search and rescue operation is still underway. Ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each will be given to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured,” he said.

While the girl fell into the well around 9 pm, a tractor engaged in the rescue operation, along with four policemen, skidded into the well around 11 pm when the area around it caved in.