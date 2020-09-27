Gangster’s properties worth Rs 25 crore attached in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

The properties are located in the district's Sherpur village, to which the gangster belongs. (Representative Image)

In a bid to check criminal activities, police have attached gangster Imlakh’s properties worth Rs 25 crore, an official said in UP’s Muzaffarnagar on Sunday. SSP Abhishek Yadav told reporters that Imlakh was involved in several including cases, including an attack on a police party.

The attached properties included four buildings and land of a pharmacy college, two under-construction structures and some agriculture land. The properties are located in the district’s Sherpur village, to which the gangster belongs.