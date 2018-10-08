‘Gangsters’ gun down policemen in Rajasthan’s Sikar; Manhunt launched

In the firing, Kanungo was hit in the neck and the constable on the chest, said the official adding both succumbed to the injuries before they could be rushed to a hospital. (Representational photo: Reuters)

An inspector and a constable were allegedly shot dead by “gangsters” in an SUV who opened fire on a police team chasing them in a private vehicle at Beswa village under Fatehpur police station in Sikar district, an official said Sunday.

A massive manhunt was launched to catch the killers following which one of the suspects was detained and being interrogated, Inspector General of Police V K Singh told PTI.

The incident occurred late Saturday night when Fatehpur police station SHO Mukesh Kanungo and Constable Ram Prakash, acting on a tip off, set up barricades near Beswa village to apprehend ‘gangster’ Ajay Chaudhary and his aides, said V K Singh.

Singh said as Chaudhary and his aides reached the spot in a sports utility vehicle, the police team signalled them to stop, but they sped past after slowing down momentarily, prompting the policemen to start a chase.

“The policemen, in civil dress, chased the gangsters in a private vehicle when Chaudhary and four of his associates stopped their vehicle and opened fire,” V K Singh said.

In the firing, Kanungo was hit in the neck and the constable on the chest, said the official adding both succumbed to the injuries before they could be rushed to a hospital.

The IG said one of the accused ‘named in the FIR’ lodged after the incident was detained and being interrogated.

The killing of the two policemen in poll-bound Rajasthan kicked up a political storm with the Opposition blaming the BJP government for the “deteriorating” law and order situation.

State Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria assured that all the accused would be arrested soon.

“Two policemen have died. Director General of Police (DGP) is taking stock of the situation in Sikar. The accused would be arrested soon. All possible support and honours would be given to the victims,” Kataria told reporters.

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP government of failing to address the law and order situation in the state.

“This is shocking that an SHO and a constable were shot dead by criminals in Fatehpur of Sikar district. Law and order is at its worst in the state. Even the police is not safe. The BJP rule has turned Rajasthan into a place, where only criminals feel safe,” Gehlot tweeted.

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot told reporters that both Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria has “completely failed” in dealing with the law and order situation.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the slain policemen were handed over to their families after post-mortem. The slain SHO and the constable were later cremated with ‘state honour’ in Jaipur and Sikar respectively, the police officials said.