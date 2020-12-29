Gangsters Chhota Rajan and Munna Bajrangi feature in postal stamps issued in Kanpur; official suspended

These pictures went viral on social media on Monday. (ANI)

The Kanpur postal department has suspended the in-charge of philately department after stamps featuring underworld don Chhota Rajan and gangster Munna Bajrangi were issued by the main office. The pictures went viral on social media on Monday. Following this, Postmaster General Vinod Kumar Verma issued a statement saying this was an error by a person handling the ‘My Stamp’ desk.

The department has ordered an enquiry into how the photographs of criminals got printed on the stamps. At least twelve stamps each of Rajan and Bajrangi were printed under the ‘My Stamp’ scheme, which was launched a few years ago. According to PTI, Varma said that it has been found that the request for these stamps having a face value of Rs 5 was made anonymously by a person who paid Rs 600 for them.

Kanpur: Post Office releases stamps of criminals Chhota Rajan & Munna Bajrangi. “Postal dept provides the facility to get ‘My Stamp’ made, by submitting a form along with ID. Our employees should’ve been careful in verifying pics,” says Himanshu Mishra, Chief Post Master, Kanpur pic.twitter.com/xYRMWEPT9V — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 28, 2020

The Postmaster general further said that the person managing the ‘My Stamp’ desk released 12 stamps each with the pictures without asking for identification papers, which is essential. He said Philately department in-charge Rajneesh Kumar was prima facie found guilty and now has been placed under suspension. “We have also issued show-cause notices to some other employees in this regard…efforts are on to zero in on the person who got the photographs of the criminals printed under the ‘My stamp’ scheme,” the postmaster general was quoted as saying by PTI.

The ‘My Stamp’ scheme allows anyone to get stamps with their or their family members’ photos printed by paying an amount of Rs 300.