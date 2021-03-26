Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari to be transferred to Uttar Pradesh, orders Supreme Court

Mukhtar Ansari is also accused of several heinous crimes committed in Uttar Pradesh. (Express Photo)

Bringing to an end the prolonged turf war between the state governments of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, the Supreme Court today directed the Punjab government to hand over gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari to the Uttar Pradesh Police. The Supreme Court was hearing a plea filed by the Uttar Pradesh government seeking a direction to the Punjab government in this regard. Mukhtar Ansari is currently lodged in Rupnagar jail in Punjab. The UP government has been demanding that the Punjab government hand over custody of Ansari to the district jail in Banda.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and R S Reddy asked the Punjab government to hand over Ansari to the state of Uttar Pradesh within two weeks. Ansari is an MLA from the Mau constituency of Uttar Pradesh and is lodged in district jail Rupnagar since 2019 in connection with an alleged extortion case. The MLA is also accused of several heinous crimes committed in Uttar Pradesh.

Mukhtar Ansari had also filed a plea in the apex court seeking transfer of cases lodged against him in Uttar Pradesh to some other state. However, the apex court dismissed his plea.

The Punjab government had earlier contended that the Yogi Adityanath-led government has got no fundamental right to seek Ansari’s transfer from Punjab to Uttar Pradesh.

The Uttar Pradesh government has earlier said that Ansari has been dodging the judicial system. The Yogi government also contended that Ansari is conducting illegal activities from Rupnagar jail. The UP government also submitted in the apex court that there is a collusion between Ansari and Punjab Police.

The Punjab government had earlier said that Mukhtar Ansari has been unwell and PGI Chandigarh has been giving him medical certificates from time to time.