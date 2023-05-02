Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya killed inside ‘high-risk ward’ of Tihar jail

Jailed gangster Sunil Balyan alias Tillu Tajpuriya, an accused in a Delhi shootout case, was beaten to death by rival gangsters inside the cells of Tihar jail on Tuesday morning, reported The Indian Express.

Police named four inmates as accused – gangster Yogesh Tonda and his associates Deepak Titar, Rajesh Singh, and Riyaz Khan, who thrashed Sunil with iron rods.

Sunil was involved in the 2021 shootout of gang leader Jitendra Gogi by two assailants inside a courtroom at Rohini Court complex.

Jail officials said that Sunil, a Delhi resident, who formed the infamous Tillu gang, was lodged on the ground floor of the “high-risk ward” and was allegedly attacked around 6:15 AM by four men who were on the first floor of the same ward.

The accused used an improvised iron rod by cutting open the iron grill installed on the first floor of the ward, police said. They sneaked onto the ground floor using bed sheets, and then thrashed Sunil.

Sunil was rushed to the Central Jail OPD and then to DDU Hospital where he died during treatment.

A senior police official said that Tillu was brought dead to the hospital and another inmate is undergoing treatment.