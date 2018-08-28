Gangster shot dead in Bihar court

Police officials said Jha was being taken to the Sitamarhi court building when two motorcycle-borne men fired at him. He took a bullet in his chest and another in the stomach. (Representative Image)

Jailed gangster Santosh Jha, sentenced to life imprisonment for killing two engineers, was shot dead on Tuesday in the premises of a court in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district, police said.

Jha was a terror in north Bihar despite being jailed. His gang was blamed for murder, extortion and kidnapping.

Police officials said Jha was being taken to the Sitamarhi court building when two motorcycle-borne men fired at him. He took a bullet in his chest and another in the stomach.

Jha, lodged in Sitamarhi Jail, was a Maoist-turned-gangster. He was wanted in over 40 criminal cases and was arrested in Kolkata in 2014.

He was a resident of Sheohar district, raised a private army ‘Parshuram Sena’ and targeted road contractors in Bihar and businessmen in Nepal.