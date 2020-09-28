Gangster dies as UP Police vehicle carrying him overturns after hitting ‘nilgai’ in MP

On July 10, gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter after a Uttar Pradesh Police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur had met with an accident and he had tried to escape.

A gangster, who was being brought by the Uttar Pradesh Police from Mumbai to Lucknow, died when the vehicle carrying him overturned after hitting a ‘nilgai’ in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna, police said on Monday. Four others, including two police personnel and the vehicle’s driver, were also injured in the incident and admitted to a hospital, they said.

A Lucknow Police team had gone to Mumbai Friday and it nabbed Feroz Khan (65) from Nallasopara area of Maharashtra’s Palghar district near Mumbai, an officer said. They were returning with Khan when the accident occurred on Sunday morning on the Gwalior-Betul National Highway near Pakhriapura toll in Chanchoda area, around 150 km north of Bhopal, Guna Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said.

Khan suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead, Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey said. The four injured were also admitted to a hospital and have been discharged now, the commissioner said.

A resident of Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh, Khan had several cases, including under the Gangsgters Act, registered against him, Pandey said.

Chanchoda town Police Inspector Rakesh Gupta said the four injured were ASI Jagdish Pandey, constable Sanjeev Singh, driver Sulabh Mishra, and Khan’s relative Afazal (42), who was taken to Maharashtra to identify the gangster.

Khan’s body was sent to Bhopal and a postmortem was conducted at the Hamidia Hospital there, he said.

Khan’s family members have arrived at Bhopal and his last rites will be conducted there Monday itself, Gupta said.

On July 10, gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter after a Uttar Pradesh Police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur had met with an accident and he had tried to escape, the state police had said then. Four policemen, including an inspector posted in Nawabganj, were injured in that accident.

Dubey was accused of plotting a fatal attack on eight policemen who had gone to arrest him on July 3.