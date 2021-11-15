‘Gangs of Nitish Kumar’: Tejashwi Yadav targets NDA govt over recent murders in Bihar

Yadav's remarks came after Rintu Singh, the husband of a Zila Parishad member in Purnea, was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Friday.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav today launched a scathing attack against the Nitish Kumar government over recent murders in Bihar, and accused it of protecting the alleged perpetrators of the crime. Hitting out at the government over the killing of an RTI activist cum freelance journalist in Madhubani and the husband of a district councillor in Purnea, Yadav referred to the government as ‘Gangs of Nitish Kumar’ on a roll in Bihar.

The victim's family members have named a nephew of minister Lesi Singh as the prime accused.

Tejashwi said that if a thorough probe is conducted, the entire cabinet and all MLAs of the Nitish government will land up in prison.

“Bihar Police has become Nitish Kumar’s police. We have seen Gangs of Wasseypur movie, Gangs of Nitish Kumar on a roll in Bihar. The names we have taken, if a thorough probe is done, the entire Cabinet of Nitish Kumar, including ministers and MLAs will be found in Beur prison. This is the situation. The Bihar Police is also involved in the Gangs of Nitish Kumar and is not conducting the probe transparently. This is the same Lesi Singh who has tried to threaten the ration dealers using her officials during the bypolls. We have also made the recordings public. But no action was taken,” said Tejashwi Yadav.

He also blamed the health sector ‘mafia’ in the state for the murder of Buddhinath Jha alias Avinash Jha, RTI activist cum freelance journalist, who had gone missing a few days ago. His charred body was recovered from a spot in the Benipatti police station area of Madhubani. Jha’s family members have lodged an FIR, alleging that the deceased had exposed many hospitals and nursing homes running illegally in the district.