Gangotri Election Result 2022 Live: Col Ajay Kothiyal of AAP vs Vijaypal Singh Sajwan of Congress vs Suresh Chauhan of BJP

Col Ajay Kothiyal vs Vijaypal Singh Sajwan vs Suresh Chauhan Election Results 2022 Live, Gangotri Constituency Election Result 2022 Live: The Congress has again given a ticket to Vijaypal Singh Sajwan, who stood second from the seat during the 2017 polls.

Col Ajay Kothiyal vs Suresh Chauhan Election Results 2022 Live, Gangotri Election Result 2022 Live: The Gangotri seat comes under the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand. Traditionally, the seat has voted alternatively for the BJP and the Congress since 2002 polls. While the Congress won the seat in 2002 and 2012, the BJP bagged it in the 2007 and 2017 polls. Gopal Singh Rawat of the BJP won the seat during the 2017 polls defeating Vijaypal Singh Sajwan of Congress. However, the debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has made the contest interesting by fielding Col (Retd) Ajay Kothiyal from the seat. He is the AAP’s chief ministerial face. While the BJP trusted Gopal Singh Rawat from the seat in the previous three elections, this time the saffron party has fielded Suresh Chauhan as Rawat lost his life to cancer last year.

The Congress has again given a ticket to Vijaypal Singh Sajwan, who stood second from the seat during the 2017 polls. Sajwan had won the seat in 2012 and 2002 for Congress. He is the Vice President of the Uttarakhand Congress. This will be his fifth assembly election. Uttarakhand had voted in a single-phase election on February 14. The state recorded 65.4 per cent turnout. Altogether, 632 candidates were in the fray after the withdrawal of nominations by 95 candidates.

