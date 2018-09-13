Ganesh Chaturthi: PM Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee extends greetings

Image: Reuters

Ganesh Chaturthi is a Hindu festival dedicated to the Lord of new beginnings, Ganesha. The celebration is marked with the installation of the Ganesh idol at home and at elaborate pandals. The 10-day festival ends with the final immersion – also called the Visarjan of the idol of Lord Ganesha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished the nation on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. “Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi,” the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. सभी देशवासियों को गणेश चतुर्थी के पावन पर्व की शुभकामनाएं। pic.twitter.com/UupNvwOpMf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 13, 2018

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also took to her twitter handle to wish the country on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi. She wrote, “Today is Ganesh Chaturthi. Heartiest greetings to all, specially my brothers and sisters in Maharashtra, on this auspicious occasion.”

Today is Ganesh Chaturthi. Heartiest greetings to all, specially my brothers and sisters in Maharashtra, on this auspicious occasion — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 13, 2018

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi pic.twitter.com/TaNWKrOx5R — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 12, 2018

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with great fervour across the country, and in Maharashtra, it is a 10-day festival. It is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Ganesha. An unique effort has been made in Aurangabad city, where the Swami Ganesh Pratishthan Mandal installed an eco-friendly Ganesh idol in Kharadi village of Aurangabad, reported ANI.

Devotees in Bengaluru also added a touch of eco-friendliness in their celebrations as they made an idol using sugarcane, shunning Plaster of Paris (PoP).