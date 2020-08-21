Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations involve large congregations, cannot be allowed: Supreme Court

Supreme Court says Ganesh festival involve large congregations, cannot be allowed.

The Supreme Court on Friday said that the Ganpati festival in Maharashtra cannot be allowed in view of the coronavirus outbreak, news agency ANI reported. A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said that the festival involves large congregations and no concessions can be given.

The apex court made this observation while allowing Jain temples at Dadar, Byculla and Chembur in Mumbai to open for worshippers for the last two days of Paryushan on August 22 and 23. The court said the Centre’s standard operating procedure (SOP) should be followed strictly on opening of religious places.

“This concession cannot be applied to any other temple or for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations which involve large congregations,” the top court said.

“We must make it clear that the order in this case does not extend to any other trust or any other temples. Our order is not intended to apply in any other case, particularly which involves a large congregation of people which by their very nature cannot be controlled,” the CJI said.

The court also particularly referred to Ganesh Chaturthi and said that the state government will be dealing with those matters on merits.

“Permission for Ganpati festival will have to be taken on case-to-case basis from Maharashtra Disaster Management Authority,” the SC said.

The Supreme Court was hearing a petition seeking to keep Jain temples open in Maharashtra during the Paryushan period.