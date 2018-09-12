Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Greetings, Photos, Messages, Whatsapp and facebook status

This year it will be celebrated on September 13.

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2018: Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival celebrated with a lot of devotion and zest across India. This year it will be celebrated on September 13. The 10-day long festival to honour Lord Ganesha’s birthday is particularly celebrated widely in the state of Maharashtra. In the festival celebration, people bring home idols of Lord Ganesha. For ten days, rituals are performed, people visit each other’s place and pray for the happiness in the society. Ganesh Chaturthi celebration has become a culture of Maharashtrian society, with people from different religions taking part in the celebration with full joy and enthusiasm.

Ganesha is the younger son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Offerings and Prasada are daily made for the Lord includes his favourite Modak (Laddu), after which it is distributed among other people. This year also Lord Ganesh will come to the house for people for 10 days, however, when the final day comes people are too emotional to immerse the idol in the water (for Visarjan).

Here are some quotes that would help you to wish your dear ones a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

– May Lord Ganesha remove all obstacles of your life,

Provide you with auspicious beginnings,

Inspire you with creativity,

and bless you with intellect and wisdom.

Devotees carry the idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during a procession on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, before immersing the idol into the Arabian Sea, in Mumbai, India September 5, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

– May the Lord Vighna Vinayak remove all obstacles and shower you with bounties

(IE)

– May Lord Ganesha gives you a rainbow for every storm,

a smile for every tear,

a promise for every care,

an answer to every prayer

Volunteers help devotees carry the idol of Lord Ganesha into the sea for immersion on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, India September 5, 2017. (Reuters)

-Ganpati Bappa Morya,

Mangal Murti Morya

File photo: PTI

– Wishing you and your family a healthy, wealthy and a full of happiness Ganesh Chaturthi.

Devotees carry the idol of Lord Ganesha out of a pandal during a procession on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, before immersing the idol into the Arabian Sea, in Mumbai, India September 5, 2017. (Reuters)

– May your life gets filled with sweetness like the Modaks of Lord Ganesha,

may Lord Ganesha bestow you the power to destroy your sorrow

Lord Ganesha is known as Vinayak, the master of oneself. This signifies independence in thought and action. Take ownership and responsibility for your actions and their outcome like Lord.