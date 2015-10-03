Mahatma Gandhi’s relevance recognised more now than ever, says Foreign Secretary

India’ Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar has said that after almost seven decades since he left us, Mahatma Gandhi’s relevance is recognised more now than ever.

Delivering the presidential address at the International Day of Non-Violence function organised to observe the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi here, Foreign Secretary said Gandhiji bequeaths to us three guiding principals – Ahimsa (non-violence), Satyagraha (insistence on truth) and Sarvodaya (upliftment of all) – which continue to provide the world with approaches to address a range of complex challenges, many of which may not have even existed in his lifetime.

“In orthodox thinking Gandhi was a paradox; revolutionary, yet realist, visionary but detail-oriented, practical yet idealist,” said the Foreign Secretary.

He added that India’s support for sustainable development goals is in the Gandhian spirit.