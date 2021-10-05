Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Election Results Live Updates: BJP leads in 13 seats, Congress 7

Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Election Results Live Updates: This time, the elections have become a three-pronged contest with the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The counting of votes for Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections, which were held on Sunday, is currently underway. Over 56.24 voter turnout was recorded in the polls with the Gujarat State Election Commission (SEC) saying that the voting was largely peaceful.

A total of 161 candidates are in the fray for the 44 seats across 11 wards in GMC. This time, the elections have become a three-pronged contest with the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). While the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress fielded candidates on all 44 seats, the AAP had candidates in 40 seats. Other candidates in the fray include 14 from the BSP, two from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), six from other parties and 11 independents.

Read More