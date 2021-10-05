  • MORE MARKET STATS
Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Election Results Live Updates: BJP leads in 13 seats, Congress 7

Updated: October 5, 2021 10:50:54 am

Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Election Results Live Updates: This time, the elections have become a three-pronged contest with the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The counting of votes for Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections, which were held on Sunday, is currently underway. Over 56.24 voter turnout was recorded in the polls with the Gujarat State Election Commission (SEC) saying that the voting was largely peaceful.

A total of 161 candidates are in the fray for the 44 seats across 11 wards in GMC. This time, the elections have become a three-pronged contest with the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). While the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress fielded candidates on all 44 seats, the AAP had candidates in 40 seats. Other candidates in the fray include 14 from the BSP, two from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), six from other parties and 11 independents.

    10:50 (IST)05 Oct 2021
    BJP ahead on 13 seats, Congress on 7

    The Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in 13 seats, Congress seven and the Aam Aadmi Party in two seats.

    10:37 (IST)05 Oct 2021
    BJP wins all four seats in Ward number 1 in Okha municipality

    BJP wins all four seats in ward number 1 in Okha Minicipality and three seats of ward number 1 in Bhanvad Municipality, the fourth seat goes to Congress. Both Okha and Bhanvad are in Devbhumi Dwarka district.

    In the previous GMC elections, the BJP and the Congress were tied with each party winning 16 of the total 32 seats. But within days, in a stunning move, Congress councillor Pravin Patel and one of his associates defected to the BJP, paving the way for the latter to form the body in GMC. Patel then became the Gandhinagar mayor. Later, following the new delimitation, the total number of seats in GMC was increased to 44. Elections to GMC were due in April this year. However, it was postponed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.
    Gujarat government
