Gandhi Peace Prize 2021 goes to Gita Press, Cong likens it to awarding Savarkar

The Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 will be awarded to Gita Press, Gorakhpur, an official announcement said on Sunday. The award is in recognition of its “outstanding contribution towards social, economic and political transformation through non-violent and other Gandhian methods”, the ministry of culture announced.

In a statement, the ministry said that , a jury, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, unanimously decided to honour Gita Press, Gorakhpur, with the 2021 award.

“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi recalled the contribution of Gita Press, in promoting the Gandhian ideals of peace and social harmony. He observed that the conferment of Gandhi Peace Prize on Gita Press, on completion of hundred years of its establishment, is a recognition of the work done by the institution in community service,” the statement said.

In a tweet, Modi said: “I congratulate Gita Press, Gorakhpur on being conferred the Gandhi Peace Prize 2021. They have done commendable work over the last 100 years towards furthering social and cultural transformations among the people.”

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted, writing, “Heartiest congratulations to Gorakhpur-based Geeta Press, the most important centre of religious literature of Sanatan Dharma of India, on receiving the ‘Gandhi Peace Prize’ for the year 2021.”

However, the decision to honour Gita Press has been criticised by the Congress. Party leader Jairam Ramesh called the selection of Gita Press for the award a “travesty”.

The Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 has been conferred on the Gita Press at Gorakhpur which is celebrating its centenary this year. There is a very fine biography from 2015 of this organisation by Akshaya Mukul in which he unearths the stormy relations it had with the Mahatma and the… pic.twitter.com/PqoOXa90e6 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 18, 2023

Taking to Twitter, he also said that giving the Gandhi Peace Prize 2021 to Gita Press, would be like “awarding Savarkar and Godse”. He argued that Akshaya Mukul, an author had written a biography titled ‘Gita Press and the Making of Hindu India’. Ramesh said the book talks about Mukul’s “stormy” relations with Mahatma Gandhi.

Instituted by the government in 1995, the Gandhi Peace Prize is an annual award, given for outstanding contribution towards political change in social, economic sphere through non-violent and other Gandhian methods.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 1 crore, a citation, a plaque and an exquisite traditional handicraft/handloom item. The past awardees include organisations such as ISRO and Ramakrishna Mission.