Gandhi Nagar Election Result 2020: Can Arvinder Singh Lovely make a comeback on his home turf?

Gandhi Nagar (Delhi) Assembly Election Result 2020: Four-time Congress MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely will take on Naveen Choudhary of Aam Aadmi Party and Anil Bajpayee of the Bharatiya Janata Party from the Gandhi Nagar Assembly seat. Anil Bajpayee is a sitting legislator from Gandhi Nagar who had contested on AAP ticket in 2015. This time, the AAP denied him a ticket and fielded Naveen Choudhary from this key assembly seat which is a part of East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. After being snubbed by Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP, Bajpayee joined the saffron party which fielded him from here to take on Congress stalwart Arvinder Singh Lovely.

Lovely has won this seat four times — 1998, 2003, 2008 and 2013. In 2013, Lovely had defeated BJP’s Ramesh Chand Jain by over 16,000 votes. He got over 47 per cent vote share while Jain could secure only 32 per cent votes. Anil Kumar Bajpai stood at a distant third by securing just 16.40 per cent vote share. However, two years later, Bajpayee surged past the rivals and secured over 45 per cent vote share. The then AAP candidate had defeated BJP’s Jitender by over 7000 votes. The last time saffron party won from Gandhi Nagar was in 1993 when Darshan Kumar Bahl defeated Pyare Lal of Congress by over 3000 votes.

Gandhi Nagar comes under East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, which is held by BJP. In Lok Sabha polls held in 2019, Arvinder Singh Lovely had tried his luck against Gautam Gambhir who was roped in to contest from here by the BJP. The former cricketer in his political debut knocked down the Congress heavyweight on his turf by a significant margin. Gautam Gambhir got 6,96,158 votes with 55.35 per cent vote share whereas Lovely had to settle with just 3,04,934 votes with 24.24 per cent vote share. The AAP had fielded Atishi Marlena who came at the third position by securing just 2,19,328 votes with just 17.44 per cent vote share. However, voting patterns in parliamentary polls may not be an appropriate barometer to gauge the strength of a party in the assembly polls.