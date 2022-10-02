Gandhi Jayanti: President Murmu, Sonia Gandhi pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 153rd birth anniversary at Rajghat in Delhi.

Greeting the nation on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the President of India said “it is an occasion for all to rededicate themselves to the values of Gandhi’s life – peace, equality and communal harmony.”

“Observing it this year assumes a special significance as the nation has been celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav, marking 75 years of Independence. This is the time, for all of us to work towards the realisation of Gandhiji’s dreams of India,” the President wrote in a message.

On the occasion of the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, I pay homage to the Father of the Nation on behalf of all fellow citizens. #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/vETqllKdkK — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 2, 2022

The President also paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister of India Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary at Vijay Ghat in Delhi.

Vice-president Jagdeep Dhankar also paid their tributes to the leader at Rajghat on Gandhi Jayanti.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge also arrived at Rajghat to pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

Delhi | Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/EBkoWbWpHZ — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion, and urged countrymen to buy khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to the father of the nation.

He also fondly remembered India’s second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, whose birth anniversary also falls on October 2, noting that he is admired across the country for his simplicity and decisiveness.

In tributes to Gandhi, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, “Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti . This Gandhi Jayanti is even more special because India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. May be always live up to Bapu’s ideals. I also urge you all to purchase Khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to Gandhi Ji.”

In homage to Shastri, he said, “Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji is admired all across India for his simplicity and decisiveness. His tough leadership at a very crucial time of our history will always be remembered. Tributes to him on his Jayanti.”

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi paid his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Karnataka, where the leader has reached for the Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. He, along with party leaders including DK Shivakumar, attended an event at Badanavalu, Mysuru to mark the occasion.

Tweeting a video of Gandhi, fondly called Bapu, Gandhi wrote, “Bapu taught us to walk on the path of truth and non-violence. Explained the meaning of love, compassion, harmony and humanity. Today on Gandhi Jayanti, we take a pledge, just as he united the country against injustice, we will now unite our India.”

Tributes for Gandhi poured in from across the globe on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasised on Gandhi’s values of peace, respect and dignity to defeat today’s challenges.

“On International Day of Non-Violence, we celebrate Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday and values of peace, respect and the essential dignity shared by everyone. We can defeat today’s challenges by embracing these values an working across cultures,” Guterres said.

Gandhi’s birth anniversary is globally observed as the International Day of Non-Violence.