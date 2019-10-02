On Gandhi Jayanti, Sonia Gandhi takes a swipe at BJP, says Bapu’s soul would be ‘pained’

Updated: October 2, 2019 3:40:52 PM

"India and Gandhi are synonymous. Yet some people want RSS to be synonymous with India," Sonia Gandhi said addressing party workers, leaders ar Rajghat.

PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Sonia, Rahul Gandhi paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Parliament House.

Sonia Gandhi slams BJP, RSS: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi used the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary to launch a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Addressing party workers and leaders at Rajghat on Wednesday, Sonia Gandhi, in an apparent dig at the BJP, said that those who indulge in politics of falsehood will not understand Mahatma Gandhi.

The UPA chairperson went on to add that Mahatma Gandhi’s soul “would have been pained” to see what is happening in his country in the last few years.

“How will those who consider themselves supreme understand the sacrifices of Mahatma Gandhi… Those doing politics of falsehood will not understand Gandhi’s philosophy of non-violence,” Sonia Gandhi said.”India and Gandhi are synonymous. Yet some people want RSS to be synonymous with India,” Sonia Gandhi said in her address in Hindi.

Sonia Gandhi’s attack at the BJP comes at a time when the BJP is itself organising a slew of events to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary. Prominent among these are Gandhi Sankalp Yatra, which was flagged off by Home Minister Amit Shah and Swachh Bharat Diwas Programme which will be launched by PM Modi on the banks of Sabarmati today evening.
Not inclined to let go of Gandhi’s legacy easily, the Congress organised a padyatra, foot march, headed by former president Rahul Gandhi, from the Delhi party unit office to Rajghat on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Mahatma Gandhi’s iconic wooden charkha or spinning wheel and a tableau of the Sabarmati Ashram was also part of the march. Speaking to reporters, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said that the BJP has no right to claim Gandhi’s legacy as it stands opposed to the ideas of the Mahatma. “Gandhi always spoke about walking the path of truth. The BJP should first learn to speak the truth before they speak of Gandhi,” she said.

