On Gandhi Jayanti, Sonia Gandhi takes a swipe at BJP, says Bapu’s soul would be ‘pained’

PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Sonia, Rahul Gandhi paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Parliament House. (Photo/IE)

Sonia Gandhi slams BJP, RSS: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi used the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary to launch a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Addressing party workers and leaders at Rajghat on Wednesday, Sonia Gandhi, in an apparent dig at the BJP, said that those who indulge in politics of falsehood will not understand Mahatma Gandhi.

The UPA chairperson went on to add that Mahatma Gandhi’s soul “would have been pained” to see what is happening in his country in the last few years.