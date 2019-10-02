On Gandhi Jayanti, Sonia Gandhi takes a swipe at BJP, says Bapu’s soul would be ‘pained’

"India and Gandhi are synonymous. Yet some people want RSS to be synonymous with India," Sonia Gandhi said addressing party workers, leaders ar Rajghat.
Sonia Gandhi slams BJP, RSS: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi used the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary to launch a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
Addressing party workers and leaders at Rajghat on Wednesday, Sonia Gandhi, in an apparent dig at the BJP, said that those who indulge in politics of falsehood will not understand Mahatma Gandhi.
The UPA chairperson went on to add that Mahatma Gandhi’s soul “would have been pained” to see what is happening in his country in the last few years.
“How will those who consider themselves supreme understand the sacrifices of Mahatma Gandhi… Those doing politics of falsehood will not understand Gandhi’s philosophy of non-violence,” Sonia Gandhi said.”India and Gandhi are synonymous. Yet some people want RSS to be synonymous with India,” Sonia Gandhi said in her address in Hindi.
