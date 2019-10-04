Priyanka Gandhi’s close aide Aditi Singh gets show-cause notice

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with Aditi Singh (right) in Rae Bareli (File)

Priyanka Gandhi’s close aide and Congress MLA Aditi Singh has been given show-cause notice by Congress for attending a special 36-hour-long Uttar Pradesh assembly session to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, an event her party had boycotted. She has been asked to respond in two days.

The Congress had called for a boycott of the special UP Assembly session on October 2 and organised a protest led by party’s General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Lucknow. While Singh was conspicuous with her absence from the protest march in Lucknow, later she participated in the Assembly debate. She is known to be close to Congress General Secretary but despite Priyanka Gandhi’s presence in Lucknow for a protest march, Singh did not participate in it.

“I rose above party line and tried to speak on development… This is my first and foremost priority,” she had said, justifying her presence in the assembly.

Hours after Aditi Singh attended the special session of the Assembly defying her party’s decision of boycotting it, the UP CM Yogi Adityanath-led state government accorded her Y-plus security.

Singh is an MLA from the Rae Bareli Sadar seat, one of the five constituencies in the Parliamentary seat of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. Of the five assembly constituencies, two are currently with the Congress, two with the BJP and one with the Samajwadi Party.

Rumours are rife that Singh has been contemplating to move to the BJP. If she decides to quit the Congress, it would be a big jolt for the party.

Congress faced a setback when party’s former MLC Dinesh Singh left to join the BJP and contested against the UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli. Gandhi, however, managed to win but with a reduced margin.

Singh’s father Akhilesh Singh, who passed away in August, was close to the Gandhi family and was a five-time Congress MLA.

In 2017 UP Assembly polls, the BJP won six out of 10 seats in the traditional Congress bastion of Amethi-Rae Bareli while the Congress only managed two MLAs, Aditi Singh and Rakesh Singh from Harchandpur seat.