Gandhi Jayanti 2018 LIVE updates: PM Narendra Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

India pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 149th birth anniversary

Gandhi Jayanti 2018 LIVE updates: The nation is today celebrating Gandhi Jayanti to commemorate the 149th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi — the Father of Nation. Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar of Gujarat. On October 2 every year, several programmes, exhibitions are organised across the country and worldwide highlighting Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy, principle and believe in non-violence. The United Nations observes the day as the International Day of Non-Violence.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajghat in the national capital to offer floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. In a tweet last evening, he had said that this year’s October 2 is a very special day as it will ‘mark the start of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of our beloved Bapu’. According to itinerary released on the Prime Minister’s website, he will attend several events today related to sanitation and renewable energy. At Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, PM Modi along with Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres will attend the closing session of the Mahatma Gandhi International Sanitation Convention (MGISC), a four-day international conference that saw participation of Sanitation Ministers and other leaders in WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene) from around the world. They will also launch commemorative postage stamps on Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion. The Swachh Bharat Awards will also be distributed at the event. Later in the day, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the first Assembly of the International Solar Alliance at Vigyan Bhawan.