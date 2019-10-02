Gandhi Jayanti 2019: Remembering Gandhi – A chronology of events

Considered the father of the nation, his life has been invariably intertwined with the idea of India and how his vision influenced politics in the years to come. (PTI photo)

Mahatma Gandhi 150th anniversary: Hailed as one of the greatest Indian leaders, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi set an unprecedented example of truth, freedom and non-violence. Considered the father of the nation, his life has been invariably intertwined with the idea of India and how his vision influenced his politics in the years to come. But the man who usually dressed in a dhoti and shawl inspired men people all around the world. But the journey was not easy. Gandhi struggled with the idea of India and what it meant for her people.

His ‘Statement’ in the Great Trial Of 1922 is a case in point where he described how he had faith in the British government thinking that he would somehow “gain a status of full equality in the Empire for all Indians” and how his faith was shaken due to the Rowlatt Act and then the massacre at Jallianwala Bagh.

And as we mark his 150th birth anniversary, here is the look at the man who brought Indians together and inspired them to fight for their rights.

October 02, 1869

On October 02, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi is born as the youngest son of Karamchand Uttamchand Gandhi who had served as the diwan (chief minister) of Porbandar in Gujarat.

1883

Married to Kasturba Makanji at the age of 13 in an arranged child marriage as per the custom at the time. Both will go on to have four children – all sons.

September 1888 -June 1891

In September 1888, 18-year-old MK Gandhi left for London to study law at University College London.

1893

At the age of 24, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was a young man of 24 travelled to South Africa in 1893, to work with Dada Abdulla & Co. in South Africa. This would be a turning point for him. In June of the same year, Gandhi, at Pietermaritzberg station, was ordered to go into the van compartment of the train despite holding a first class ticket. On his refusal, he was forcibly ejected.

August 1894

Gandhi felt that India urgently needed was a permanent organisation to look after their interests and founded the Natal Indian Congress

17 October, 1899

At the start of the Boer War, Gandhi was of the view that Indians must support the war effort in order to make their claims to full citizenship, organizing a volunteer ambulance corps of free Indians and indentured labourers called the Indian Ambulance Corps, which was one of the very few medical corps to help the wounded black South Africans.

1904-1906

Founded Phoenix settlement on the principles of communal living and started Passive Resistance Movement two years later.

1915

At the age of 45, he returned to India and in the same year, he founded Satyagraha Ashram at Kochrab, Ahmedabad

1917-1921

This marked the start of the now famous Champaran Satyagraha, Ahemadabad mill workers, Kheda Peasant Satyagraha and Khilafat Movement. These formative years also marked the first issue of ‘Young India’ under Gandhi’s Editorship.

1922

Having become the main authority of the Indian National Congress, he calls the Non-Cooperation Movement against the British. He is then arrested and spent two years in prison. However, after the Chauri Chaura incident, he withdrew the Non-Cooperation Movement

1929

In December, Gandhi’s resolution on Complete Independence was adopted at the open session of Lahore Congress along with an immediate boycott of legislatures.

1930-1931

In January, the Indian National Congress declares the Independence of India. In March, he leads the famous Dandi March – a non-violent protest against the salt monopoly and calls for civil disobedience He is arrested with hundreds of others and taken to Yervada jail and released in January 1931 and in the same year the Gandhi-Irwin Pact is announced. attended Round Table Conference in London.

1932-1933

In January 1932, he started fast against separate electorate for the Harijans. In May, 1933, he began 21 days fast for the improvement of Harijan’s condition and was released at 6 p.m. from jail. A few months later Civil Disobedience started. He was arrested and in remained in custody till 23 Aug.1933

1942

This was a profound year for the country as it set the tone for India’s independence. Gandhi Addressed All India Congress Committee of Bombay and Quit India resolution was passed. He was arrested along with the entire Congress Working Committee.

1944-1946

His wife, Kasturba Gandhi dies at the age of 74. This year also marked the Simla Conference. A year later, the British Cabinet Mission in 1946 arrived in India to discuss plans for the transfer of power from the British Raj to Indian leadership. The same year, Direct Action Day, also known as the Great Calcutta Riot led to widespread killing.

1947-1948

Gandhi travelled across troubled areas of Bengal, Bihar and Delhi. He fasted in Delhi to end the riots happening across the country and the payment of 550 million rupees to Pakistan. He finally broke his fast by taking orange juice from Maulana Azad

January 30, 1948

He was shot dead while on his way to evening prayer ground at Birla House, now known as Gandhi Smriti, by Nathuram Vinayak Godse.