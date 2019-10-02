Gandhi Jayanti 2019 Live: PM Narendra Modi pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary Live Telecast: India is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of Nation, with great zeal and enthusiasm today, October 2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi pais floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, the resting place of the Father of the Nation. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress president Sonia Gandhi also paid floral tributes to the Father of Nation. From Rajghat, PM Modi will go to the Parliament where he will pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. Later in the day, he will fly to Ahmedabad and visit the Sabarmati Ashram. The Prime Minister will take part in a series of events here. BJP President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a small gathering in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh where he will flag off a Gandhi Sankalp Yatra from the Ramleela Maidan.
The Congress party has also planned several events on the occasion. Congress leaders, led by party’s interim President Sonia Gandhi, will lead a Gandhi Sandesh padyatra as part of a week-long celebration to mark the 150th birth anniversary. The march will start at 9:30 AM from the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee officer.
The massive water logging in Patna and flood in over a dozen districts across Bihar, after heavy rains for three days, not only has affected normal life, it has also forced the state government to defer the much hyped launch of its ambitious "Jal Jeevan Haryali Abhiyan" on October 2. All the programmes to mark the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, including the cultural programme, have been cancelled.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will fly to Ahmedabad today where he will visit the Sabarmati Ashram. The PM, who launched the Swachh Bharat campaign on October 2 in 2014, in remembrance of Gandhi, will take part in an event for cleanliness there.
Amid tussle with the BJP over Mahatma Gandhi's legacy, the Congress leaders will hold marches across the country on Wednesday on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary. Interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and former party President Rahul Gandhi are set to lead march in the national capital and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi in Lucknow.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared a video on his twitter account on Mahatma Gandhi. He expressed gratitude to Mahatma Gandhi for his everlasting contribution to humanity. "We pledge to continue working hard to realise his dreams and create a better planet," he said.
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh also visited the Rajghat in the morning to pay floral ytibutes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary. The Congress leader also spent some time here.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Rajghat. BJP Working President JP Nadda receives him. The Prime Minister headed directly to the resting place of Mahatma Gandhi where he paid floral tributes to the Father of Nation. India is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today.
Bharatiya Janata Party working president on Wednesday morning visited the Rajghat, the resting place of Mahatma Gandhi. He paid floral tributes to the Father of Nation here on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary.
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi visits Rajghat, the resting place of Mahatma Gandhi. She paid floral tributes to the Father of Nation on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Rajghat soon where he will pay floral tributes to the Father of Nation, Mahatma Gandhi.
Today is the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of Nation. People across the nation are celebrating the day with great zeal and enthusiasm.