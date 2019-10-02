Gandhi Jayanti 2019 Live: PM Narendra Modi pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

Gandhi Jayanti 2019: India celebrates 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today, October 2. (PTI Photo)

Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary Live Telecast: India is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of Nation, with great zeal and enthusiasm today, October 2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi pais floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, the resting place of the Father of the Nation. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress president Sonia Gandhi also paid floral tributes to the Father of Nation. From Rajghat, PM Modi will go to the Parliament where he will pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. Later in the day, he will fly to Ahmedabad and visit the Sabarmati Ashram. The Prime Minister will take part in a series of events here. BJP President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a small gathering in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh where he will flag off a Gandhi Sankalp Yatra from the Ramleela Maidan.

The Congress party has also planned several events on the occasion. Congress leaders, led by party’s interim President Sonia Gandhi, will lead a Gandhi Sandesh padyatra as part of a week-long celebration to mark the 150th birth anniversary. The march will start at 9:30 AM from the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee officer.

Read More