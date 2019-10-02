Gandhi Jayanti 2019 Live: PM Narendra Modi pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

  1. Home
Updated:Oct 02, 2019 8:37:15 am

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 2019 Live Updates: The nation is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today (October 2). Several programmes will be organised by the government, political parties and civic bodies across the country to mark the celebrations.

Gandhi Jayanti 2019, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 2019Gandhi Jayanti 2019: India celebrates 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today, October 2. (PTI Photo)

Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary Live Telecast: India is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of Nation, with great zeal and enthusiasm today, October 2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi pais floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, the resting place of the Father of the Nation. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress president Sonia Gandhi also paid floral tributes to the Father of Nation. From Rajghat, PM Modi will go to the Parliament where he will pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. Later in the day, he will fly to Ahmedabad and visit the Sabarmati Ashram. The Prime Minister will take part in a series of events here. BJP President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a small gathering in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh where he will flag off a Gandhi Sankalp Yatra from the Ramleela Maidan.

The Congress party has also planned several events on the occasion. Congress leaders, led by party’s interim President Sonia Gandhi, will lead a Gandhi Sandesh padyatra as part of a week-long celebration to mark the 150th birth anniversary. The march will start at 9:30 AM from the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee officer.

Gandhi Jayanti 2019 Live: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti Live Streaming

    08:37 (IST)02 Oct 2019
    Bihar floods: Octpber 2 programmes postponed

    The massive water logging in Patna and flood in over a dozen districts across Bihar, after heavy rains for three days, not only has affected normal life, it has also forced the state government to defer the much hyped launch of its ambitious "Jal Jeevan Haryali Abhiyan" on October 2. All the programmes to mark the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, including the cultural programme, have been cancelled.

    08:24 (IST)02 Oct 2019
    Gandhi Jayanti: PM Modi to kick-start countrywide celebrations

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will fly to Ahmedabad today where he will visit the Sabarmati Ashram. The PM, who launched the Swachh Bharat campaign on October 2 in 2014, in remembrance of Gandhi, will take part in an event for cleanliness there.

    08:09 (IST)02 Oct 2019
    Gandhi Jayanti Live: Sonia, Rahul to march in Delhi

    Amid tussle with the BJP over Mahatma Gandhi's legacy, the Congress leaders will hold marches across the country on Wednesday on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary. Interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and former party President Rahul Gandhi are set to lead march in the national capital and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi in Lucknow.

    08:07 (IST)02 Oct 2019
    Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary Live Updates: PM Modi tweets video

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared a video on his twitter account on Mahatma Gandhi. He expressed gratitude to Mahatma Gandhi for his everlasting contribution to humanity. "We pledge to continue working hard to realise his dreams and create a better planet," he said.

    07:44 (IST)02 Oct 2019
    Gandhi Jayanti Live: Manmohan Singh pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

    Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh also visited the Rajghat in the morning to pay floral ytibutes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary. The Congress leader also spent some time here.

    07:42 (IST)02 Oct 2019
    PM Modi pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Rajghat. BJP Working President JP Nadda receives him. The Prime Minister headed directly to the resting place of Mahatma Gandhi where he paid floral tributes to the Father of Nation. India is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today.

    07:39 (IST)02 Oct 2019
    Gandhi Jayanti 2019: JP Nadda pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

    Bharatiya Janata Party working president on Wednesday morning visited the Rajghat, the resting place of Mahatma Gandhi. He paid floral tributes to the Father of Nation here on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary.

    07:34 (IST)02 Oct 2019
    Gandhi Jayanti: Sonia Gandhi visits Rajghat

    Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi visits Rajghat, the resting place of Mahatma Gandhi. She paid floral tributes to the Father of Nation on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary.

    07:31 (IST)02 Oct 2019
    PM Modi to visit Rajghat soon

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Rajghat soon where he will pay floral tributes to the Father of Nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

    07:31 (IST)02 Oct 2019
    Gandhi Jayanti today

    Today is the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of Nation. People across the nation are celebrating the day with great zeal and enthusiasm. 

    Students dressed as Mahatma Gandhi take part in an event to mark Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, at a school in Ajmer.Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary: Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869 in Porbandar town of Gujarat. He studied law at the University of Bombay and then at the University College London, from where he graduated in 1891. He was then admitted to the bar of England. His reading of 'Civil Disobedience' by David Thoreau inspired his devotion to the principle of non-violence. He had played a vital role in the country's independence. Mahatma Gandhi was opposed to an idea of dividing the Indian subcontinent along religious lines. While Gandhi had called for the British to Quit India, the Muslim League demanded 'Divide and Quit India'. Gandhi's birthday, October 2, is commemorated in India as Gandhi Jayanti, a national holiday, and worldwide as the International Day of Nonviolence.
