Gandhi Jayanti 2018: From PM Modi’s Swachh Bharat message to Congress’ mega meeting, how India is remembering Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Jayanti 2018: . Congress has also chosen the occasion to hold the party’s Working Committee (CWC) meeting at Mahatma Gandhi’s Sevagram Ashram at Wardha in Maharashtra.

Gandhi Jayanti 2018: As India is gearing up to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a number of events have been planned. The Narendra Modi government has planned for year-long celebrations to mark the big occasion. Congress has also chosen the occasion to hold the party’s Working Committee (CWC) meeting at Mahatma Gandhi’s Sevagram Ashram at Wardha in Maharashtra. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio address said India was “hosting the biggest sanitation convention of the world so far.” and stated that inclusive growth would be a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary.

PM Narendra Modi’s message on Gandhi Jayanti

The PM while referring to Gandhi’s mantra, noted, “Can we remember Bapu for a moment while going out for shopping? … Can we spare a thought while purchasing anything as to who in my country will benefit by this purchase! Whose face will sport a smile! Who will be the fortunate one to get a direct or indirect benefit from your purchase! I will feel much happier if my purchase will benefit the poorest of the poor,” he said.

Congress plans mega events on Gandhi Jayanti

Seeking to send a political message to BJP ahead of three assembly elections and Lok Sabha polls, Congress’ top decision-making body will discuss and spread Gandhiji’s message of love, peace and communal harmony from Gandhi’s ashram, where he spent the last 12 years of his life, AICC General Secretary Ashok Gehlot was quoted as saying by PTI. Top Congress leaders will pay their respects to Gandhiji at his samadhi in Delhi and will then attend a prayer meeting at his Wardha ashram. Gehlot also announced that a peace march will also be taken out by Congress workers in the afternoon followed by a public meeting at Wardha. Top Congress leaders from across the country will attend the rally.

A unique campaign to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti

LetterFarms, a non-profit organisation will launch a campaign called ‘CHANGE150’ to urge the youth of the country to handwrite one change that they passionately wish to see in the world on a postcard, over the next 12 months.